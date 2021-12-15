Storyboard18 | Behind Netflix's offline marketing heist and why the streamer’s big on outdoor

Streaming giant Netflix has pulled off an offline marketing heist in the midst of the pandemic. The streamer's offline strategy the world over is on point, with activations around its hit films and shows like Squid Game generating tremendous buzz and making an impact. And it’s now upping its game in India. Aside from billboards and giant murals of characters like The Professor from the wildly popular series Money Heist, Netflix has also curated experiences where fans can become a part of a heist.

In a bid to popularise its content and get people talking, the American streaming service has been using outdoors and curating a host of offline experiences for the Indian audience through 2021. Ad agency executives share that Netflix India has invested Rs10-15 crore through the year in outdoors and offline experiences.

Just last month, the OTT major put together an out of the box experiential campaign to promote its latest big Hollywood release Red Notice.

Conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the streaming brand invited fans to attempt a heist at the Red Notice Shop that was set up in a 3000 sq. ft. retail space at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

While the reward for fans at the Red Notice Shop was Faberge eggs, all that Netflix wanted in return was to start a conversation. That’s what most of its outdoor and offline experiences are designed for.

Why the OTT player is big on outdoor

“Outdoors is not meant for reach. For reach there is television. Outdoor is for impact and that is exactly what Netflix is doing with all their campaigns using the medium. The outdoor creatives and offline experiences have been curated in a way that it kicks start a conversation,” says Debashish Ghosh, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

Explaining further what Netflix wants out of these campaigns Ghosh says they want to become a part of the culture. “They are very clear about the KPI of any activity they plan and they back it completely,” he says.

“They do not sign up for the tried and tested formula,” Ghosh adds. So when Netflix briefed the agency about what they wanted to do in the country, Ghosh’s team put together a mixed bag of ideas.

“There were campaigns being pumped through paid social channels that were designed in a way that they boost reach and parallelly we put together these offline experiences that organically made Netflix become part of conversations.”

India is undoubtedly a growing market for Netflix. The country has the highest viewing of films on Netflix globally, Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said in a blogpost earlier this month.

“80% of our members in India chose to watch a film every week,” she said in the post. In fact, they also announced new reduced prices for subscriptions in India this week. “As Indians, we love great entertainment. Whatever your mood, tastes or plan, Netflix is now even more accessible,” Shergill said.

Paint the town red: Netflix’s outdoor gameplan

So what else is Netflix India doing to become more accessible in the country?

According to Rachana Lokhande, Advisor to Board at Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) and former Co-CEO at Kinetic Worldwide, Netflix has been designing a multichannel approach to gain more access.

“Netflix has been using offline to create buzz online and vice versa. When they create an experiential initiative like the one they did for Red Notice in India they do it for impact. They are a tech and data driven organisation so they have first party data about locations, preferences and mindsets of their audience. They know what the audience likes and design both their online and offline campaigns to amplify each other accordingly,” Lokhande says.

She says Netflix India’s outdoor strategy can be mapped in three stages.

“When they first entered the country they went all out on outdoors, followed by a phase when they started reducing initiatives on the medium. Presently they are in a phase where they have gone completely innovative,” she says.

Impressions versus impact: The power of word-of-mouth

Elaborating on offline and online innovations, Sidharth Singh, co-founder of creative agency CupShup that specialises in outdoor media, says the entire outdoor game plan is to get a captive audience.

“While digitally you compete with paid articles, click-bait and substandard content, a liberal budget in offline space can get you media where you get a captive audience. It is bound to arouse curiosity and thus delivers much more than just impressions,” he says

“Offline inventories and experiences gets you the most precious media inventory that is not up for sales. That is word of mouth,” he adds.

According to Singh, these initiatives do not just create impressions or boost engagements but also lead to more subscribers for the streaming platform in the country.

In India, Netflix’s subscriber base is expected to touch 5.5 million by the end of 2021 as per a recent report by independent research and consulting firm Media Partners Asia (MPA).

The digital brand’s outdoor media strategy, it seems, is working hard to create buzz and successful business outcomes.