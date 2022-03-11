Storyboard18 | APAC brands want to invest more on customer data technology in 2022: Adobe Report

As we imperceptibly emerge from the reeling impact of the pandemic, the shift in customer preferences and behaviours will continue to evolve in 2022 – intensifying online convergence of millions of consumers and accelerating digital exchanges. The experience from this event has forced companies to re-look at their purpose, people, and processes to stay relevant and be invested in a highly competitive market according to the 12th edition of APAC Digital Trends report from Adobe and eConsultancy.

APAC in focus

While the growing economies in the region were seen taking greater strides towards promoting digital transformation, including investments in wireless networks; the more mature markets across the region had to push forward their technological prowess and are all set to embark into a new era of unprecedented change and innovation. Home to a large tech talent pool, growing digital consumer base and a hub for manufacturing – APAC observed an uptick in demand for digital services across healthcare, education, mobility, and urbanization with home grown businesses setting new global benchmarks in e-commerce. Therefore, to prioritise customer experience management 59 percent of surveyed APAC senior executives plan to increase spending while 60 percent of them plan to increase spending on customer data technology in 2022.

Understanding new consumers and tapping new opportunities

In 2021, APAC’s internet user population stood at 1.23 billion people, including 130 million new internet users. Seven in every ten of the senior decision-makers and practitioners in the marketing and advertising industries in the region observed new customer journeys because of this surge. In fact, 85 percent of the senior executives expect the pace of change experienced in 2020 and 2021 to persist for the foreseeable future.

This re-conditioning of consumer mindsets in the region unleashes new opportunities for businesses. However, the recipe for success in the new era will be a combination of speed, collaboration, and innovation. More than 50 percent of senior executives are willing to increase their investment in platforms which allow teams across functions to serve customers by optimal utilization of omnichannel environment. Therefore, companies which reduce or eliminate organisational and technology silos will move at an unprecedented pace to come out at the forefront.

Defining new standards of business agility

Digital transformation has set the ball in motion for businesses to evolve. Having said that, many APAC organisations today face a challenge on how best they can implement the agile methodologies learnt and developed during the crisis into their long-term business operations. These challenges include coping with outdated working practices, limited access to digital skills and capabilities and the growing employee expectations in a new normal hybrid work structure. 83 percent of senior executives are concerned about skills levels in their organisations. Despite being the home ground for the largest young talent pool, the report highlights the gap of digital skills which acts as a significant barrier to successful experience delivery in APAC than in any other region.

The research also points to the need for companies to infuse agility into their day-to-day practices by improving data access, better workflow management, and comprehensive employee training. While 92 percent of senior executives ‘agree’ that their ability to be agile will decide their success as a marketing organisation, just 25 percent of practitioners rate their organisation’s capability to be agile when responding to opportunities and disruptions that may arise. Any absence of speed, agility and cross-departmental collaboration will stunt the organisations’ ability to think, plan and be innovative thinking. However, it is encouraging to see that CIOs and CMOs are likely to endorse positive collaboration with 77percent of APAC senior executives affirm the need for marketing and IT to have a shared vision.

Winning customer trust

Without a doubt customer experience is the currency of the digital economy and customer ‘trust’ underpins the delivery of personalised digital experiences. With personalisation at scale is becoming a resounding theme for businesses in 2022, it will be of utmost importance to see a combination at play of data, insight-driven analytics, and technology.

With the regulatory environment across APAC becoming increasingly complex it is promising to see the APAC organisations working towards giving greater control over their personal data. 60 percent of the APAC practitioners have placed a greater onus on businesses to use data respectfully to create real customer value. However, the delay in opting for cloud-based customer experience platforms, alongside other data management systems in larger parts of Asia and India may lead to a slower growth trajectory. Therefore, businesses need to find a fine balance between innovation and regulation imperatives.

Overall, APAC leaders and decision-makers have several priority areas to consider and tread carefully in 2022. Organisations which remain intentional and purposeful in creating meaningful digital experiences by breaking the cross-functional silos, moving to first-party data, providing a conducive learning environment for employees, increasing digital investments while prioritising business agility will emerge at the top!

-Scott Rigby is chief technology advisor, Adobe Asia Pacific and Japan. Views expressed are personal.