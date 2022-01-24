Storyboard18 | A sense of vulnerability & revenge consumption - what happens when opposing trends converge?

“Disruptions come and go. People will start reconnecting with the basics - ‘Let’s put the basics in place again and then start building’. Reconnecting with basics again is one major trend,” says Abhishek Gupta, chief marketing officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance. In an interview with Storyboard18, Gupta spoke about the big trends that will define marketing in 2022, the crisis-born insights that are informing strategies, the impact of the third wave on the insurance sector and how BFSI brands should engage with consumers in a post-COVID era.

Edited excerpts.

What are the key trends that will be dominant in the BFSI sector in 2022?

There are 5-6 trends that will be very dominant. The first one is the realization of the increased state of vulnerability that we are in. The minute we realize vulnerability we start gravitating towards products which offer protection or hedge against those vulnerabilities.

Products like insurance or short term investments will start finding more favour with the customers. But, at the same time when things start getting normalized, revenge consumption starts coming back. And the moment revenge consumption starts to come back, things like financial planning, things like protection take a back seat because people want to start consuming what they have been missing out on during the last 2 years. So this is something that goes for and against the category. Therefore as BFSI members, we need to take care of both sides of the coin over here.

There is a lot of disruption, but the pattern is sporadic. Disruptions come and go. People will start reconnecting with the basics - ‘let’s put the basics in place again and then start building. So reconnecting with basics again is one major trend.

Privacy will play a much bigger role. With Google and Apple trying to make their ecosystem more secure, it will throw in a lot of challenges. How do we navigate this world where customer’s privacy is important and where the number of avenues which are available will start to go down? We will probably move towards much more personalization as compared to before.

At the same time, the focus will be to build a socially conscious brand.

These 2-3 months at the start of the year are important for insurance brands. But considering we have started the New Year on a ‘rollercoaster note’, how are things panning out for Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance?

As it has happened with every other industry, currently we are impacted by the third wave. A lot of our employees and partners have been impacted, although the severity of the impact is fairly less. But, because of this impact, there has been a disruption in the business.

Our focus right now is to ensure all our employees, all our partners are completely safe and taking good care of their families as well as themselves. I think we will start focusing on our business once we are assured that everyone is safe.

Yes, this is the most important quarter for our business and we actually are looking forward to having a rocking February and March. As I said earlier, an increased sense of vulnerability is there, hence people are looking for protection based solutions.

Over the past two years, we have seen how people have shed their reservations against digital financial transactions. How is Edelweiss Tokio leveraging this?

Traditionally, more than 80-85% of the business in the life insurance industry has always been when somebody is assisting the consumer in buying the product. Whether the customer is actually buying it online or even when the customer is buying through an advisor, there is always assistance that is available to customers, there is someone in the call centre who is there to help. Now, the focus is ‘how do I enable my distributor to be digitally savvy and service the customer digitally?’ Second, the key area is to digitally service and source the customer and the third most important thing is to make the process seamless.

Apart from building this robust digital ecosystem, what will be the key focus area for the brand and for the company in the coming days?

The focus will be to offer seamless experiences across multiple channels of business - agents, advisors, corporate agents, brokers, bank assurance segment, web aggregators, our own websites and our own business. But at the same time, we are also understanding that there are distributors who are the carriers of this experience for our customers. We want to offer a seamless experience across channels and distributors for our customers.