Storyboard18 | A plea to the advertising industry - no more, no less

About a year and a half ago when I started actively posting on LinkedIn, a very senior person in the advertising industry told me - "You shouldn't show the industry in a bad light. You will be blacklisted."

I don't think that is right.

I am not a whistleblower who is exposing malpractices that are hidden from the outside world. I am not calling out some evil force that is camouflaged in glamour. I am just stating facts that people usually speak about in length and in great frequency in bars and dimly lit corridors. I am not spilling secrets. I am just calling a spade a spade.

My intention isn't to paint the advertising industry in 50 shades of negativity. It never was. In fact, it's just the opposite. I might crack jokes about the plight of the industry. I might write verbose satirical posts on client-agency relationships. I might make memes on all of the above. But like most things funny, they come from a place of sadness and frustration. Even helplessness.

This was an industry that was once looked up to by the brightest minds in the country. "It's the coolest profession," many stated. And they were right. After I took up my first advertising job, at every gathering with my non-advertising buddies, they would want to listen to my stories. "Tell us everything," they would say. Those were the days.

Things have changed. Today, the youngsters eye advertising with apprehension. And some, even with disgust. "Toxic," they say with a grimace. When an internship doesn't translate into a job, they don't rue. They sigh, "Phew! Dodged a bullet." It's sad. Especially when the words are about the industry that's closer to my heart than any other.

I want the industry to sit up and take notice before it's too late. The tide is turning and turning fast. I want us to stop it from disappearing into the vastness of the ocean. I don't want people to turn their backs on advertising. I want the industry to introspect and bring about colour, a speck even, to the grey reputation that has come to shroud it. And if even a handful of them do that, I will consider my job done.

It could be through a policy change - wishful thinking, one might say. It could be by supporting a colleague in distress. It could be by standing up for yourself. It could be by standing up against bullying - both internal and external. It could be by fighting for and prioritising your mental health. It could be by offering better remuneration for the endless hours put in. It could be by offering compensatory leaves for weekends and holidays sacrificed. It could be by saying 'no' to an unreasonable demand, again, both internal and external. Heck, it could even be by acknowledging that things could get better. By being a little more human. Yes. It could start there. Anything works at this stage.

And if wanting to do the right thing, acknowledging our shortcomings and earnestly wanting things to change makes me the black sheep, so be it. Baa! I want the awe back. I want advertising to be glorious again. I want the love to return.

-Nikhil Narayanan is the former senior creative director of Ogilvy. Views expressed are personal.