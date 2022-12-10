Storyboard18 | UpGrad unaffected by the ed-tech troubles, says CEO Arjun Mohan

Storyboard18 got into a conversation with Arjun Mohan, CEO of UpGrad about the impact of ed-tech troubles on its business and if the company is looking forward to investing in big sporting properties much like other ed-tech players in the coming months. According to him, ed-tech overall isn’t going through much of an issue.

“Fundamentals are strong, they don’t change. UpGrad is unaffected, we don’t see any impact on the business. It is going as per the plan,” he said.

UpGrad recently rolled out a new brand campaign featuring journeys of its alumni in a candid conversation on screen. He also reflected on why the film was launched this time around when the whole ed-tech space is going through a rough patch, how much is it they leaning towards the phygital, its marketing plan for the coming months and if it is looking forward to invest in any key properties and sporting events in the coming days.

The COVID pandemic had a huge impact on the liquor industry when out-of-home consumption came to a stop. It has been well over a year now since the world opened up and consumption levels got back up. To know how the year has fared for Diageo India, one of the biggest alcoholic beverages company, Storyboard18 spoke with Diageo India’s Managing Director and CEO, Hina Nagarajan on Diageo’s about the firm’s premiumisation strategy, driving sustainability and key consumer trends.

“Our business is bigger and stronger compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. I would say the larger consumption story which is anchored in premiumisation continues quite strongly. We are continuing to focus on prestige and above and to capitalize on this rapidly growing premium segment and changing consumer trends,” she said.

Storyboard18 also caught up with Toranj Mehta, Director of Marketing, De Beers Forevermark and discussed traditions and jewellery customs across the country around the wedding season. Mehta also spoke about how as a global brand, her firm addresses the various needs across markets, key purchase trends among the GenZ and the need for sustainable luxury.

