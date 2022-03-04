Storyboard18 | To Her, With Love: From her mother to her BFF, the women who shaped Josh’s Rubeena Singh as a person & professional

It's that time of the year again when the spotlight is on Women and their myriad contributions towards making the world, the workspace, and home a better place. This time around I wanted to pen down a note of appreciation and put the spotlight on the Special Women who have played a very important role in my development as a person and professional.

First, I would like to give a shout-out to my mother Neelu Singh who has been my anchor and lighthouse all the way through. My mother got married very young and was a school teacher during my growing up years. At a very early age, she instilled in me a strong work ethic, encouraged me to give my best at academics and whatever else I chose to focus on. She encouraged me to take pride in my work and instilled in me a tremendous sense of self-confidence which has helped me in every setting, professional or personal.

When I lost my father very early on, she was like the rock of the family, someone who was resolute in her resolve to give the best to me and my younger siblings. Her strength and encouraging nature have always been my backbone. Thank you, mom, for all that you continue to do for me.

The other person who had a very positive impact on my development as a professional is Shanti Rao, who I reported to at my first job – at sales in Star TV. Shanti had just joined after having been away on a sabbatical and I saw firsthand (with admiration) how she successfully juggled her busy work schedule with her family time. She was super successful at work and also always there for her family and it’s not an easy thing to do. She taught me what it takes to be a good salesperson and how to manage the demands of work and personal life. This lesson continues to help me in my personal, professional journey. Thank you, Shanti, for being so patient and encouraging with me.

And I would also like to give a shout-out to Deepti Bulani Bhatia, who is my best friend, someone I have been close to since I was four years old. She has always been my sounding board and anchor, someone who I have always confided in, without fear of being judged. She always has wished the best for me and for her. Truly my BFF for life.

‘To her, with love’ is a Storyboard18 special series where women in leadership tell us about the women who inspired them and led the way. A shout-out to her.