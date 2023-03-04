English
Storyboard18 | TCS looks at sponsorships that gives business subjective, core values
Mar 4, 2023 4:40 PM IST

By Shibani Gharat   Mar 4, 2023 4:40 PM IST (Published)
Storyboardy18 is in conversation with Michelle Taylor, Head-Global Sports Sponsorship TCS on how the company has been leveraging their sports sponsorship opportunities globally, with Mfilterit’s CEO and Founder, Amit Relan what are the dos and don’ts of digital advertising and with Lenskart Founder Piyush Bansal about their recent campaign.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest IT service provider, has been deepening its focus on sports sponsorship programmes to increase brand awareness and recognition over the past many years with investment in sports such as marathon running and more recently Formula E.

Unusual for an IT company, one might imagine whose primary business is B2B but these associations and sponsorship deals with key events like Mumbai Marathon, London Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon have had a sizeable impact on the brand and their business in many regions. Storyboardy18 spoke with Michelle Taylor, Global Head-Sports Sponsorships, TCS on how the company has been leveraging these opportunities globally.
“We look at properties and sponsorships that give us opportunities across two pockets - business subjective and core values,” she said.
Also Read | How Jaaved Jaaferi wrote and danced his way into Indian advertising history
Ad investment group, GroupM, recently released its 'This Year, Next Year' (TYNY) report that states that digital at 56 percent of all advertising spends and growing at 20 percent over last year is driving the growth of ad expenditure in India. But what are the dos and don’ts of digital advertising? Storyboard18 finds out from Mfilterit CEO and Founder, Amit Relan.
Lenskart Founder Piyush Bansal is amongst the few new-gen founders and CEOs who have appeared in their own brand commercials as themselves. in a short series of ad films, Bansal features along with Bollywood producer and fashion icon Karan Johar who is also known to always sport interesting eyewear. Storyboard18 spoke with Bansal about this campaign’s genesis and why he ended up featuring in it with Johar and why he doesn’t consider himself a celebrity founder.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
