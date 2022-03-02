Storyboard18 | Santosh Padhi on his new role at Wieden+Kennedy India & why he quit Taproot Dentsu

Over the last six months, Santosh Padhi was busy finding the missing puzzle in his life. One of the country's most celebrated creatives, Padhi founded ad agency Taproot with Agnello Dias in 2009 and within three years of its existence, the agency was one of Cannes Lions top 20 independent shops across the globe. In 2012, Taproot was acquired by Dentsu. Padhi remained the chief creative officer for Taproot Dentsu until 2021, when he left after the network went through a major leadership shakeup.

In an exclusive chat with Storyboard18, Padhi admits that in the last few months he was feeling “suffocated” without his creative hat. He also tells us though he had offers from other ad agencies, what he was really looking for was “creative freedom”. When independent global creative agency Wieden+Kennedy, best known for its work for brands like Nike, approached Padhi he didn’t think twice.

Padhi opens up about what he learned from his entrepreneurial journey, his biggest regret, his new creative energy, and his pro tip to all the budding creative entrepreneurs.

Edited excerpts:

You were an entrepreneur for over a decade. What made you switch gears and go back to leading the creative duties of a global ad agency like Wieden+Kennedy in India?

Taproot was set up with the pure intention of creating great creative work. After working for big ad network companies for two decades, Aggie and I realised if we work with much more focus and less number of people, we can be more agile. We were lucky that things worked as per our vision and our work pulled great clients and we got offered to join hands with Dentsu.

However, for the last six months, post my exit from Taproot Dentsu, I was honestly deprived of creativity. As per my contract with Dentsu, I was barred from joining or creating any creative shop. I think that was unfair and a topic of discussion for another time. I feel suffocated and my day is incomplete when I am not wearing my creative hat. While I was wondering what’s next for me, Wieden+Kennedy approached me with an offer. I felt honoured when I was asked to associate with a creative shop that has consistently put out cutting-edge work for over four decades. Their work is often a reflection of the mindset of the society and consumers. There are great things to learn and re-learn at Wieden+Kennedy, which made me say a yes to them.

Did you consciously choose to join an independent agency?

That’s a great question, and I am glad you asked. Dan Wieden has said, “we will die before we sell,” multiple times to the press. That’s a strong belief that makes Wieden+Kennedy stand out. My creative soul often tells me that we made the wrong decision by selling Taproot to a network company.

After a point, you do lose power. To all the young budding entrepreneurs in advertising, here’s a piece of advice, understand your contract well, don’t lose out on your creative freedom, and keep the culture intact. Don’t let anyone interfere in these matters. Wieden+Kennedy functions differently, there aren’t multiple layers of management and they aren’t behind making unrealistic profits. I feel comfortable with the philosophy and vision of the agency.

What is your mandate at Wieden+Kennedy India?

My mandate is simple. I am asked to do what I am good at. I am given the freedom to take the legacy forward. The agency has already put out some finest creative pieces over the last few years. The next thing to look at is how do we double-triple the volume of work. With new sets of people and a new bunch of clients, this is an achievable goal. Great people bring in great culture and if you have great culture great work comes together effortlessly. It’s just a matter of time. I want to stay true to the brand Wieden+Kennedy, and I am able to achieve that I know I will get my new creative high.

What kind of offers did you get in the last six months?

My friends in the industry told me just one thing, “it’s too early for you to retire.” A lot of them asked me if I would like to partner with their brands as a creative co-partner. Though the pitches were interesting I wasn’t sure if I wanted to take that route. I also got offers from other ad networks. I politely declined them. After building Taproot, I realised that I function better with smaller teams. My best creative performance has come when I have worked with small groups of like-minded people.

Your exit from Taproot Dentsu shocked a lot of people in the industry. What really made you step down? Did you not agree with the network's 'transformation' strategy?

You are right that at some level I didn’t agree with the network’s strategic moves. The network clubbed together agencies into six major brands. It didn’t convince me. Brands come to network agencies, especially for creative services for collaborating with creative boutiques like Taproot and others. That’s the reputation creative boutiques have created, especially in the Indian market.

Global strategies have to be localised to retain the value that creative boutiques bring to the table. I had a difference of opinion on that front. I was left with two options, either go with what they suggested or listen to my inner voice. I decided to listen to myself.

What’s your advice for young creative shops in India?

Please have faith in yourself and your vision. Don’t be in a hurry. Don’t agree to work for less value. Look at the number of brands popping up in the country. They have a strong belief in the power of communication, they invest in understanding consumers from the micro lens, and they want great creative plans. Partner with such companies. Things will pan out in your favour if you are competitive and are ready to work with the right set of brands that will add value to your company.

Do you think it is tough for creative entrepreneurs who are brought into big global ad networks to stay with them for the long run?

Typically, small creative shops want to be a part of ad networks for global exposure. There is easy access to a wide range of brands once you are on that side. Having said that, being a part of network agencies also gives you a bigger canvas to work on. Honestly, you don’t need to join hands with them if you want money to scale up. That can happen even if you are independent.

You are right, founders don’t stick with networks for the long run. It’s high time that we all learn from this trend. Founders get lost when they are stuck in multiple layers of management decisions. Their share of voice is often limited. This can be disappointing. What network agencies need to understand is that by bringing on board creative shops you are roping in a ‘Picasso’ don’t expect them to do whitewashing work. Use them rightly and wisely. Keep their craziness intact. Don’t tone them down.