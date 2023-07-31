Storyboard18 | Insights from Mondelez, Havas, and Kantar on changing landscape of advertising and marketing

In these insightful interviews, representatives from Mondelez, Havas Creative, and Kantar shared their expertise, providing valuable insights into the latest developments and challenges faced by advertisers and marketers today.

During his recent visit to India, Mark Sinnock, who holds the position of Global Chief Strategy-Data and Innovation Officer at Havas Creative, offered crucial insights during an interview with Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat. The discussion covered a range of compelling topics, including the evolving dynamics between advertisers and consumers, the challenges strategy professionals encounter while navigating an ever-changing world, the influence of CMOs prioritizing ROI and data on the role of planners, and the potential implications of the emergence of creative designations such as "Creative Strategist" on the significance of planning.

Storyboard18 was present at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of creativity, where they had the opportunity to interview influential figures from the advertising and marketing world. Among these individuals was Mie-Leng Wong, the Senior Vice President-Global Brands at Mondelez. During the interview, she shared insights into the significant trends that are currently impacting Mondelez's marketing, commerce, and media strategies in the global food industry.

This week, Kantar published the 11th edition of its yearly Brand Footprint India report. The report assesses the most favoured FMCG brands for in-home and out of home consumption, using a metric called consumer reach points (CRPs). CRPs take into account the actual purchases made by consumers and how often these purchases occur within a year. Notably, this year's report marks the first time that the most chosen brands are divided into separate lists for in-home and newly introduced out of home categories. K Ramakrishnan, MD-South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar, provided further insights into the report's findings.

