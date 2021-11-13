Storyboard18 | Build To Last: Raja Rajamannar talks with Unacademy’s Roman Saini and Karan Shroff about building enduring brands

Watch the full second episode of the special series which delves into how to build lasting and legendary Indian brands in an increasingly complex environment.

Storyboard18's special series Build To Last hosted by Raja Rajamannar, global chief marketing and communications officer and President - Healthcare Business, Mastercard

Watch Rajamannar’s insight-packed conversations with brand and business leaders of homegrown companies, which will surface ideas and strategies to build future-fit, enduring brands, with insights for business and marketing leaders at legacy Indian companies and startups on a fast-growth path.

Rajamannar, who wrote the best-seller 'Quantum Marketing: Mastering the New Marketing Mindset for Tomorrow's Consumers'

In the second episode, Rajamannar chats with edtech major Unacademy’s co-founder Roman Saini and Karan Shroff, partner and chief marketing officer, Unacademy.

One of the consequences of the pandemic, restrictions and lockdowns was the unprecedented growth of India’s nascent edtech industry over 2020 and 2021. According to some estimates about Rs 30,000 crore of funding has gone into the sector in the past one-and-a-half years.

India’s online education market is estimated to generate $5 billion in revenue by 2025 (up from about $1 billion last year), according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Unacademy, which began life as a YouTube channel in 2010, was founded by three young entrepreneurs Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Today Unacademy has a growing network of 60,000+ registered Educators and over 62 million Learners. With education being imparted in 14 Indian languages to learners across 10,000 cities.

The second-largest Indian edtech company Unacademy bills itself as the “Netflix of education” but has bigger ambitions. The founders want to build a consumer internet tech giant — perhaps the “Tencent of India.” The SoftBank-backed startup has made several strategic acquisitions in the past two years as it eyes new categories like upskilling, jobs and creator-led courses.

In 2020, the company bagged the central sponsor deal for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for three years. Unacademy has created some highly memorable and disruptive campaigns and films around cricket. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made a strategic investment in Unacademy. The former cricketer picked up a small stake in the ed-tech platform and is also its brand ambassador.

Tune in to find out how the rapidly-growing startup is attempting to build an enduring global brand.

