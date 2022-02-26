Storyboard18 | Bookstrapping: ‘Russia Upside Down’ by Joe Weisberg

Unless you've been living under a rock this past week, you want to read this book. Granted that this is one man’s personal exploration. But Russia Upside Down, by Joe Weisberg, is not academically heavy and might be a good start for a sprinkling of cold war history.
Chances are that you remember the Soviet Union and Mikhail Gorbachev, but not too many details. The first half of the book offers a quick revision of those times. It also unravels some deeply embedded biases; since we have gleefully and copiously consumed Hollywood’s entertainment based on American righteousness! Most of us probably haven't even read enough about Russia. Even vacation plans are more likely to include Grand Canyon and Disneyland than St Petersburg. Uncomfortable but true, isn't it?
Perhaps that’s why, the best response to this book came from James M. Olson, former chief of CIA Counterintelligence, “how dare you, Joe Weisberg, make me rethink my comfortable loathing of the Russians?”
Onto the big lessons in the book -
Critics of ‘Russia Upside Down’ have pointed out that the book lacks rigorous analysis and historical grounding. The book received bouquets and brickbats both because it has been around for a while (published in Sept 2021 by Public Affairs.) But the comments from Olson and Blocker above, imply that peers are not dismissing it. Remember that the author is basing this on his stint in the CIA and his time at St Petersburg learning Russian.
Are the solutions offered in the book oversimplified? For Russia, Weisberg suggests lowering the volume of its paranoia, dissociating from far right-wing leaders in other countries and opening channels across internal political parties.
Weinberg also adds that both countries must agree to stop spying on each other. That sounds pretty improbable! But let that not obfuscate the book’s importance. However, it might be useful to also read this book in conjunction with other books such as Mark Galeotti’s We Need to Talk About Putin, Tony Wood’s Russia Without Putin (2018) or The New Autocracy: Information, Politics and Policy in Putin’s Russia (2018), edited by Daniel Treisman.
To put it mildly, Russia Upside Down is a pretty straightforward book!
The author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a columnist, biographer and bibliophile. She is credited with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a decadal six-nation study on how ‘culture impacts communication.’ On Instagram @officialreetagupta. Views expressed are personal.
Bookstrapping is a new weekly column and the pithiest book review in town.
(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)