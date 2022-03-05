Storyboard18 | Bookstrapping: ‘Cry Havoc’ by Simon Mann -- Is there such a thing as a point of no return?

First up, the story is not entirely new.
In 2004, Simon Mann, ex-British military, tried to overthrow President Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Africa's longest serving leader. Mann was in cahoots with Western intelligence agencies and Mark Thatcher (son of Margaret Thatcher). Mann was caught. The coup failed. He was put in prison.
This is the story of Simon Mann’s book ‘Cry Havoc,’ in a nutshell. As I sat across him, in London, my first thought was simple: "How is he walking around a free man? Didn't he try to uproot one of Africa’s most brutal dictators.?"
It was astonishing really!
Simon Mann’s book Cry Havoc, cries havoc. The prologue announces that the book is about oil -- oil wars in Africa. But the language is colourful and pragmatic. Here’s a sample:
Gun-smoke grey vapour rips past. A silver spate river of cloud flashes by. A jagged mountain ridgeback lies too close beneath the thin metal hull of our Hawker Biz Jet.Definitely the words of a doer, rather than a writer. A writer who is writing as things come to his mind; with not a care in the world for syntax, structure and the like. Dilemma time... but there’s a lot to take away from the book.
The book refers to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema as a tyrant. Mann says, “How many people does any tyrant have to kill or torture before something can be done about the bastard?” This is how he justifies accepting the coup as a mission. Equatorial Guinea is an oil-rich country that doesn't lack resources; its leadership lacks intent. This is the tale of much of Africa.
Mann is unable to shrug off the Etonian in him as he quotes Chaucer and Cervantes in the book. Readers might also wonder why he got released at all! But here’s a line by Mann I’ll leave you with -- that applies to pretty much all kinds of mess. “So what the bloody hell did go wrong? I‟ll never know for sure, I know that.”
-- The author, Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, is a columnist, biographer and bibliophile. She is credited with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a decadal six-nation study on how ‘culture impacts communication.’ Read her other book reviews here.