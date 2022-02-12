Storyboard18 | Bookstrapping: ‘Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds’, by Huma Abedin

You’ll probably pick up this book expecting gossip on Hillary Clinton--Huma Abedin having been her longtime adviser. But that’s not the dish being served. Any references to Bill and Hillary Clinton are strictly in the ‘my dad and my mom’ zone, because there’s a fair degree of loyalty and adulation there.
That being said, the book is a compelling read about a successful Muslim woman in America who went through hell. Abedin is the daughter of an Indian Muslim, Syed Zainul Abedin, and a Pakistani mother, Saleha Mahmoud, both scholars.
But brand Huma Abedin sustained. Here’s how:
: Abedin uses this phrase in the book to explain how she never got to know about Anthony Weiner’s warts or insecurities. Before being wedded, they only spent brief happy periods in each other's company and never fully understood each others’ weaknesses. Wiser now, the penny that Huma offers her readers is well-worn and rich in experience.
Abedin apparently wrote this memoir for her son; so that he knows her side of the story. “I liked being an invisible person, but I felt like if I didn’t write my story, somebody else is telling my history,” she explains. This book is also a window into the tribulations of all the progressive Muslims around the world.
It is evident that Abedin has worked hard and is a person with a lot of potential. Working for the Clintons and the scandal with her husband, overshadowed her own identity completely. She is talking about ‘herself’ for the first time ever.
Perhaps the best advice in the book comes from Abedin’s father who taught her “to make her own choices, but be thoughtful about them, not rash”.
