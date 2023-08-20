Storyboard18 | Asian Paints prepares to embrace festive season celebrations

2 Min Read
The festive season is approaching, and brands and organisations are eagerly anticipating its arrival. Asian Paints is among the companies excitedly preparing to embrace this festive time.
During a special discussion with Storyboard18, Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints, said the company is enthusiastic about the upcoming festive season coinciding with the cricket season this year. He also confirmed that Asian Paints will be increasing its advertising budget for this festival compared to the previous year.
“We are upping the spend from at least about another 15 percent jump in terms of what we want to see, and it is not only that we are looking at TV, but we are also looking at almost 360 degrees,” he said.
The company will also be focussing on enhancing premium offerings. Syngle also discussed the company's promotion for Royale Glitz. This campaign is in line with the brand's central message of grabbing attention and highlights brand ambassadors Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar on this occasion.
He also discussed how Asian Paints, the biggest paint manufacturer in India, doesn't consider the competition posed by Pidilite Industries, Grasim, and other entrants into the market to be a significant concern regarding their revenue.
For more details, watch the accompanying video.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
How to maximize your savings with tax planning?
Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read
How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read