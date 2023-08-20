Storyboard18 | Asian Paints prepares to embrace festive season celebrations

The festive season is approaching, and brands and organisations are eagerly anticipating its arrival. Asian Paints is among the companies excitedly preparing to embrace this festive time.

During a special discussion with Storyboard18, Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints , said the company is enthusiastic about the upcoming festive season coinciding with the cricket season this year. He also confirmed that Asian Paints will be increasing its advertising budget for this festival compared to the previous year.

“We are upping the spend from at least about another 15 percent jump in terms of what we want to see, and it is not only that we are looking at TV, but we are also looking at almost 360 degrees,” he said.

The company will also be focussing on enhancing premium offerings. Syngle also discussed the company's promotion for Royale Glitz. This campaign is in line with the brand's central message of grabbing attention and highlights brand ambassadors Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar on this occasion.

He also discussed how Asian Paints, the biggest paint manufacturer in India, doesn't consider the competition posed by Pidilite Industries, Grasim, and other entrants into the market to be a significant concern regarding their revenue.

For more details, watch the accompanying video.