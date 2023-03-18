Storyboard18 | Savlon onboards Sachin Tendulkar as its hand ambassador

FMCG major ITC’s brand Savlon has a new ambassador. However the new face of the brand is actually a hand. Savlon’s new hand ambassador is none other than cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

In a conversation with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani, Sameer Satpathy, CEO of Personal Care Division at ITC said there was a need to refresh and go back to consumers and talk to them about hand hygiene all over again. Satpathy added COVID had brought new consciences to people in terms of how disease could be spread from hands, but some of them have linked it only to COVID.

“India is a country where hygiene can be a challenge. The hygiene habits need to be inculcated. Communicable diseases can easily be prevented if you wash your hands. Unfortunately not everybody does that and not at all times. COVID had brought new consciences to people in terms of how disease could be spread from hands, but some of them have linked it only to COVID. So we felt there was a need to refresh and go back to consumers and talk to them about hand hygiene all over again, Satpathy said.

Satpathy said having Sachin Tendulkar on board for the campaign was a no brainer because he personally was committed to the cause and was already working on this aspect.

