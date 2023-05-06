Pepsi elevates storytelling and addresses universal human truth in 'Rise Up, Baby' campaign

PepsiCo India has recently reported a double digit growth in the beverage unit volume in the Indian market. This success can be attributed to their new campaign, which was launched to celebrate Pepsi's 125th year. Saumya Rathor, the Category Lead for Pepsi Cola, shared her thoughts on this campaign and its impact on consumers.

According to Rathor, the 125th year of Pepsi was a significant landmark year for the company. As a result, they knew that whatever they did from a Pepsi perspective had to elevate their storytelling to the next level. In recent years, Pepsi has achieved great success in the form of swag, but this year it was important to take it to the next level.

“Our philosophy of 'Rise Up, Baby’ really talks to this universal human truth that consumers feel. The truth is all about the fact that consumers feel judged. I think this is a generation that is constantly being judged and there is also the generation that judges a lot. Pepsi as a brand, stands for or represents the spirit of youth in a bottle. So our philosophy for young youngsters across India is that rise up against the judgment, the world is going to say everything and the world will say a lot to you about you, but you just have to rise up,” she said.

