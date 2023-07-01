Ogilvy Mumbai wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions for Shah Rukh Khan My Ad Campaign for Cadbury Celebrations

This year, Indian agencies received a combined total of 25 awards at Cannes Lions, with Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and FCB Group emerging as the top performers in terms of accolades.
The recent week marked the end of the 70th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a gathering that attracted the most exceptional individuals in the fields of advertising and marketing to the scenic French Riviera.
Despite India's relatively underwhelming performance compared to their exceptional victories last year, there was still cause for celebration as Ogilvy Mumbai achieved a significant accomplishment. They secured a Grand Prix in the creative effectiveness category for their work on the "Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations" campaign and were also recognized as the Agency of the Year for Strategy.
In addition to the victories, Storyboard18 engaged in an intriguing discussion at Cannes Lions this year, focusing on influential women leading renowned agencies. Kristen Cavallo, the Global CEO of MullenLowe Group, shared insights into the future of creativity and the business aspect, while Devika Bulchandani and Liz Taylor, the Global Creative Officers at Ogilvy, shed light on their impactful partnership.
