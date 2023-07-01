CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestoryboard18 NewsOgilvy Mumbai wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions for Shah Rukh Khan My Ad Campaign for Cadbury Celebrations

Ogilvy Mumbai wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions for Shah Rukh Khan My Ad Campaign for Cadbury Celebrations

Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shibani Gharat   | Delshad Irani  Jul 1, 2023 7:34:31 PM IST (Published)

This year, Indian agencies received a combined total of 25 awards at Cannes Lions, with Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and FCB Group emerging as the top performers in terms of accolades.

The recent week marked the end of the 70th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a gathering that attracted the most exceptional individuals in the fields of advertising and marketing to the scenic French Riviera.

This year, Indian agencies received a combined total of 25 awards at Cannes Lions, with Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and FCB Group emerging as the top performers in terms of accolades.
Despite India's relatively underwhelming performance compared to their exceptional victories last year, there was still cause for celebration as Ogilvy Mumbai achieved a significant accomplishment. They secured a Grand Prix in the creative effectiveness category for their work on the "Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations" campaign and were also recognized as the Agency of the Year for Strategy.
Also Read | Storyboard18 | Artificial Intelligence takes center stage at Cannes Lion Festival
Wins apart, Storyboard18 had an interesting conversation around this year’s Cannes Lions with powerful women at the helm of iconic agencies – Kristen Cavallo, Global CEO of MullenLowe Group and she decodes the future of creativity and the business of creativity and Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani and Liz Taylor, Global Creative Officers speak about their power partnership.
In addition to the victories, Storyboard18 engaged in an intriguing discussion at Cannes Lions this year, focusing on influential women leading renowned agencies. Kristen Cavallo, the Global CEO of MullenLowe Group, shared insights into the future of creativity and the business aspect, while Devika Bulchandani and Liz Taylor, the Global Creative Officers at Ogilvy, shed light on their impactful partnership.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also Read | Storyboard18 | Digital consumption's adaptability provides higher viewership and engagement, says Viacom18's Anil Jayaraj
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X