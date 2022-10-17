This is the Indian decade. I would also say it's the start of the Indian age: Nestle CEO Mark Schneider

Mark Schneider considers himself lucky for having an office right above a trial kitchen in Nestle's headquarters in Switzerland. The chief executive officer of Nestle says he is "a self-proclaimed product junkie."

"I love new products and their features and how they stack up compared to what was on the market. I also believe that it is essentially the product that fills a brand with life," Schneider told us during his recent visit to India.

It was Schneider's second visit to the country since joining the world's largest food company in 2017 from Fresenius's healthcare group, where he was chief executive. It was also his first global market visit since the Covid-19 pandemic hit and marked the first meeting of the board of directors in an international market, signifying the importance the company attaches to India, Schneider said during an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18 on CNBC-TV18.

Nestle also recently committed to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India by 2025. India is Nestle's 10th largest market globally, and the fresh investments will help the company accelerate its core business in the country and leverage new opportunities for growth.

The maker of iconic brands like KitKat, Nescafe, and Maggi owns over 2,000 other brands worldwide. In recent years, Nestle has been dialling up its growth strategies and sustainability efforts to address the many challenges it faces today. In a wide-ranging interview with Storyboard18, Schneider told us how Nestle is future-proofing its brands and business and focusing on the new bottom line - People Planet Profits.

Edited excerpts.

How has this year fared for Nestle so far, and what would you say is your report card for the company?

It is a solid year for organic growth, which applies to Nestle India and our global performance. Some of that is driven by global inflation and pricing, but we also see robust volume developments, especially in India and some emerging markets. There's very strong innovation momentum across the board.

Innovation, to me, is the chief most sustainable growth driver in addition to population growth and economic development. When it comes to the global economic outlook, it's a difficult time — a time when management needs to be very hands-on and focused on day-to-day operations. And I think the team has done an outstanding job.

Where do you see the Indian market in five years?

At the very least, I will tell you, this is the Indian decade. I would also say it's the start of the Indian age. You see a lot of the underlying strengths of this country coming to the forefront now and building upon each other. You see tremendous growth and momentum. And so we want to participate in that. We've been in this country for so long and are deeply ingrained in the social fabric of this country. So I think we stand to benefit from that momentum quite well.

How would you sum up your outlook on India and global markets for the time to come?

I'm more optimistic about India than about global markets in general. The global economic outlook right now is kind of dim. That has to do with the war, rising interest rates, and also the fact that maybe in the face of inflation, the consumers will pull back when it comes to volumes in some markets and certain categories.

In India, I admire the economic wisdom of the chart and the course it has taken. I think that's paying off fully now. Then, of course, when it comes to the next 5 to 10 years, you see India's huge demographic dividend. As so many major global markets will start shrinking, India will keep growing when it comes to the workforce and people in their peak earning years.

That always goes hand in hand with significant economic opportunity. So we're very bullish. There was a reason why our board of directors came here. They wanted us to see and experience the opportunities first-hand.

Speaking of the inflationary pressures that we're seeing globally, what are you doing to offset rising input costs and keep away from hiking prices too much?

Responsible pricing is very important to us. So rather than just trying to offload everything to the consumer, I think we're looking for internal efficiencies as much as we can. This is a global job, but it also applies to Nestle India.

We understand that affordability is key, especially in this country, for vast areas of the population. There's no point in engineering the perfect product that no one can afford. So that's where our product attributes and affordability constantly need to be balanced. I think we've done a very good job.

You mentioned the affordability factor because that's been a hallmark of Nestle products. Take Maggi, for instance. It's a pantry staple in India and was comfort food for many people during the pandemic. It was stockpiled in an apocalyptic fashion. Maggi made a dramatic comeback after the 2015 crisis. You were not with Nestle back then, but let’s look back at that time. What are some of the learnings that came out of that episode?

First and foremost, the team members and leadership here in India have done a stunning job in gaining back the public's trust in this brand and making it very clear and test after test that our products have always been safe. Rather than looking back, I'd look forward and see how we address food safety and maintain the public's trust. How can we improve regulatory oversight? We started a Food Safety Institute.

We are getting the point across to the public that we're incredibly committed to food safety and quality. Then, other historic aspects, the strong and long-standing legacy. Couple that with some meaningful product innovation, especially regarding nutritional values and micronutrient fortification, and yes, you have all the ingredients for a strong recovery. And that's what we're seeing.

Let's talk about the new bottom line - People Planet Profits. Can you get into each of these aspects and tell me what Nestle is doing to address challenges and realise this new bottom line?

Increasingly people judge companies by what they're doing for society at large and the planet in the face of growing environmental concerns. People recognise that we are a for-profit company. So that's why the third aspect of the bottom line shouldn't go out of focus. But the first two - people and the planet, are becoming more critical.

We were always a stockholder company, subject to all the pressures and responsibilities that come with being a stockholder company. We have a strong societal and environmental focus that have been part of our DNA. When you've been dealing with farmers around the world for more than 150 years, and when you see them exposed to the elements of the weather and all the things that can go wrong in a bad season, that puts planet thinking and weather thinking right into your DNA.

When you're feeding people around the world, as we do in more than 180 markets, then clearly, you know, being part of society and having a strong societal concern and responsibility, that's also part of our DNA. So for us navigating this new environment is second nature.

Sustainability is an essential operating principle for any responsible company and one striving for financial success. So what is top on your agenda? What are you dialling up at this point?

The one that I would describe as the defining one for our age and generation is climate protection and reducing CO2 and methane emissions. I'm very convinced that the next several generations will look back to this age, and they will judge us by whether we get a handle on that situation or let it slip. That would have pretty catastrophic consequences for the climate around the world. So that one we're very committed to.

We were one of the early signatories to the science-based targets to limit earth's warming to 1.5 degrees. We were one of the first people to issue a very detailed net zero roadmap that would get us there by 2050. There is a commitment to get greenhouse gas emissions down by 20 percent by 2025 and by 50 percent by 2030. So near-term action is also very important to us. Don't shove it down to the long term, do something now in this decade. This is also what the public is judging us by.

Peak carbon is behind us. And that is even though the company is growing very strongly.

Sometimes there's a misconception; people say you want to reduce carbon emissions, but when you have growth, don't you overcompensate? No. When we're saying minus 20 percent or 50 percent, that is after considering the growth. So it's a pretty meaningful reduction regarding carbon per kilo of products we sell.

While we're on climate, let's talk about the plastic issue. FMCG companies are some of the largest consumers of plastic, and eventually, that becomes waste. What are some of the meaningful actions you've taken with desirable outcomes and where are you placed on getting to a waste-free future?

Plastic packaging would have been a close second right after climate protection when it comes to priorities. We have a situation where plastic packaging has been growing for 60-70 years due to its superior properties regarding food safety and shelf life. And it's only over time that societies worldwide came to see some of the downsides.

We pledged that by the year 2025, our packaging should be recyclable or reusable. We're making outstanding progress toward that. It won't be done with that 2025 pledge alone. You have to think ahead of and beyond that because recyclable, when there's no recycling infrastructure, doesn't solve the problem.

So that's why the term you're using, the waste-free future, I think that's the ultimate goal. That's why even with that intermediate commitment to 2025, there will be lots of work left to do. We are, to my knowledge, the only large food and beverage company with its own research institute for packaging sciences because we did not just want to end up as a passenger to the packaging industry and whatever they offer.

We also wanted to do our research and development into better packaging. One key focus, for example, is pauperisation. In many cases, paper packaging can take over from plastic packaging, but you'd have to check very carefully for food safety and shelf life and keep the cost in mind.

Do you think companies often pass on the responsibility to consumers?

I think we all have to help. We got to do our part. Consumer behaviour is another essential part of getting the job done. You can make your packaging recyclable. You can also try to sponsor infrastructure.

But the consumer has to help because they will also need to separate some waste, at the end of the day. So I'm not in favour of just shifting responsibility wholesale to consumers. But we all have to help, whether as producers, consumers, retailers, or the government. It's a systemic issue, and we all have to do our part to overcome it.

Going back to the bottom line, something that ties all three aspects is purpose. Purpose has been a bit of a buzzword for over a decade across corporations. It has also received criticism from investors and consumers. So what do you make of purpose in business and branding?

Purpose is important. You want to know what you go to work for and what you're trying to do. And when it comes to large organisations, it's hard to motivate someone by the bottom line and profits alone. So it is about what you do for society. What do you do for people around you?

But it is important not to overdo it and also understand we're doing this within the confines of a publicly traded company and a company that belongs to investors and that needs to offer decent returns to these investors. So the balance between the two is the most important thing.

Purpose has been criticised when blown out of proportion, but it is important. And profits have been criticised in the 80s and 90s. To me, it comes down to balance. It would help if you had a purpose in life. Otherwise, it's meaningless. But you also have to live according to some of the economic rules we are all subject to.

The situation in the 2020s is radically different from the 2010s in a much stronger way than previous decades. And so the pressures on corporations are greater with what they have to deliver and the opportunities if you get it right.

People want brands to stand for something. We saw that manifesting in a way during the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine. So what is your stance on companies pulling out their operations and some of their brands? Nestle did that in a limited fashion, keeping some essential products in the market. But where do you stand on that front?

We had a solid presence both in Russia and Ukraine. What stands out is the vigorous efforts we've undertaken as a company to support Ukraine in this war. So we've been bringing hundreds of tonnes of much-needed baby food and medical nutrition, for instance, into the country, at times under pretty significant danger. We kept operating our facilities in Ukraine. We have three manufacturing facilities there.

One, we had to shut down because of war action temporarily. So keeping up the essential food supply to the people of Ukraine was important. Our people signed up to house hundreds of refugees. So I think there was a lot of strong solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Regarding Russia, we discontinued and suspended some international brands, such as Nespresso, KitKat, and Nesquik, to cite a few examples. But on essentials like medical and infant nutrition, we also have a long-standing history that when we serve a market, we do not walk away in times of conflict. Whenever it's possible to supply safely, we believe there is a responsibility that people have. There is a reason why food is usually exempted from sanctions, just like medical supplies, and we wanted to live up to that ethos.

The food space is booming right now, accelerated by the pandemic. New players and D2C brands are emerging and large corporations are getting into the FMCG space. What is your reading of these emerging brands and do you see them as a collective threat perhaps?

The way to compete and succeed is to take a story from their playbook. Basically, what people want is a novelty. They don't want the same product day in and day out for the next 10 years. So you have to couple the trust that people have in these iconic brands with the endless seeking of novelty. That's why variety, limited series, and special editions keep brands alive and vibrant. You can also say the same thing about global versus local.

So KitKat and Nescafe are global brands, but nothing stands in the way of giving these global brands local attributes and making them appealing to a local population. That could be either through the packaging or some unique flavours you put in. So this is, in my view, the way, in the face of these challenger brands, to keep global, iconic brands alive and relevant to consumers.

What's your acquisition strategy?

When it comes to acquisitions across the board globally and across our categories, we're very open to it. I think we have a good acquisition track record over the past years. But let me also say we've always been very selective and commercially sound. It's easy in the face of sky-high valuations to get carried away.

I think, especially before prices recently came down, it would have been easy to overpay in the day and age when valuations were high. We've been sensitive to that. We dialled up some of the divestitures we had to do when valuations were strong, but we were very selective on new acquisitions. But in the future, look, at the right price, we're open for business.

I heard that you try every new product and innovation that comes out of Nestle. So do you generally give your feedback as the CEO or a consumer?

You're quite right. I'm a self-proclaimed product junkie. I love new products, their features, and how they stack up compared to what was previously on the market. I also believe it is essentially the product that fills a brand with life. A brand without constant meaningful innovation doesn't stay alive. So that's why the product focus is important. I'm very blessed that there is a trial kitchen just upstairs from my office in Switzerland. And so the happiest moments I spend are in that trial kitchen just sampling.

But actually, you are touching on a crucial point. You have to give your feedback just as one more voice and not the direct voice of the CEO because, at the end of the day, what matters in fast-moving consumer goods is how appealing something is to a broader public.

If I very rarely feel that something is not ready, I will be more direct. But if it comes down to just my taste as opposed to someone else's taste, this is where you have to be democratic. And in the face of strong data that consumers want, I would always go with that data. If you can offer some finishing touches here and there, I think it is one more opinion that will help the team.

How has your leadership style evolved, especially given what the world has experienced over the past two years? What have you managed to dial up for your people?

This is a very important question in this decade that feels very turbulent and certainly a lot faster moving than before. This is a moment when you have many health care concerns and rapid inflation, where the leadership style needs to become automatically more operational. In previous years, I think there was a better chance of leaving some of the day-to-day to what I would call the system, establishing infrastructure leadership, and then focusing on higher-level strategic thoughts and longer-range thinking.