From chocolates to cherished memories: Cadbury's 75-year journey in India

Cadbury's journey has been marked by iconic advertisements that have left a lasting impression on the nation. Storyboard18 had the privilege of having esteemed brand custodians in the studio to share more about this incredible journey.

Mondelez India, formerly known as Cadbury, has established a remarkable 75-year presence in the country. The introduction of Cadbury Dairy Milk in 1948 marked the beginning of its leadership in the chocolate category in India.

Over the years, Cadbury's products like Bournvita, 5 Star, and Gems have become synonymous with our festival celebrations, summer vacations, and school sports days. The immense love of Indian consumers for Cadbury's offerings has made it a household name, but this success did not come without challenges.

Decades ago, when the brand was trying to establish itself in the Indian market, it faced a significant hurdle. Chocolate was considered a novelty, perceived as childish when compared to the abundant array of traditional Indian sweets.

The key task at that time was to create awareness and adoption of chocolates as a delightful indulgence. This is where Cadbury's robust marketing and advertising strategies played a crucial role. Through a strong and consistent effort over seven and a half decades, the brand succeeded in carving a special place in the hearts and minds of consumers across the country.

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman India Ogilvy; Nitin Saini, Vice President Marketing Mondelez India; Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Office Head West Wavemaker India. Additionally, Anil Viswanathan, Managing Director of Vietnam Mondelez International, and Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, of Ogilvy India, joined virtually to provide further insights.

Together, they will shed light on the remarkable evolution of Cadbury in India and the strategic decisions that have made it a cherished part of our lives.

