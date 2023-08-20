PM Modi posts on Moneycontrol’s Bullish On India campaign, says India is a beacon of hope

Tweeting on the recently launched Moneycontrol Bullish on India campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India’s economy is a shining beacon of hope in these challenging times.

In his post on social media platform X (earlier known as Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, “India's economy shines as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians.”

Moneycontrol, India’s leading markets and finance platform, recently launched the campaign ‘Bullish On India’ to showcase India's economic resilience and growth potential in various critical sectors. It aims to analyse the key drivers of India's economic growth while fostering awareness about the unparalleled potential the nation offers at a time of a global economic slowdown.

‘Bullish On India’ will put a spotlight on India's vast economic landscape to provide investors, businesses, and readers with comprehensive insights into the factors propelling India's growth trajectory. With detailed analysis of macroeconomic factors such as manufacturing, demography, economy, markets and India’s rising stand in the global leadership, ‘Bullish on India’ has been presented as a data backed campaign that underlines India’s resilient economic growth.

There are various adversities that have shaken economies worldwide in the past few years. However, India is standing tall, retaining its stature as the ‘world's fastest-growing major economy’. With the nation set to become the third largest economy in the coming years, the campaign captures various facets of India’s growth story through a unique editorial series, which will see contribution from leading names from all walks of life.