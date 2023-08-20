CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homePM Modi posts on Moneycontrol’s Bullish On India campaign, says India is a beacon of hope News

PM Modi posts on Moneycontrol’s Bullish On India campaign, says India is a beacon of hope

Bullish On India’ will put a spotlight on India's vast economic landscape to provide investors, businesses, and readers with comprehensive insights into the factors propelling India's growth trajectory.

Profile image

By Storyboard18  Aug 20, 2023 2:29:35 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
PM Modi posts on Moneycontrol’s Bullish On India campaign, says India is a beacon of hope
Tweeting on the recently launched Moneycontrol Bullish on India campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India’s economy is a shining beacon of hope in these challenging times.

In his post on social media platform X (earlier known as Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, “India's economy shines as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians.”
Moneycontrol, India’s leading markets and finance platform, recently launched the campaign ‘Bullish On India’ to showcase India's economic resilience and growth potential in various critical sectors. It aims to analyse the key drivers of India's economic growth while fostering awareness about the unparalleled potential the nation offers at a time of a global economic slowdown.
‘Bullish On India’ will put a spotlight on India's vast economic landscape to provide investors, businesses, and readers with comprehensive insights into the factors propelling India's growth trajectory. With detailed analysis of macroeconomic factors such as manufacturing, demography, economy, markets and India’s rising stand in the global leadership, ‘Bullish on India’ has been presented as a data backed campaign that underlines India’s resilient economic growth.
There are various adversities that have shaken economies worldwide in the past few years. However, India is standing tall, retaining its stature as the ‘world's fastest-growing major economy’. With the nation set to become the third largest economy in the coming years, the campaign captures various facets of India’s growth story through a unique editorial series, which will see contribution from leading names from all walks of life.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Narendra ModiStoryboard18

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X