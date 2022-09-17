IKEA has tweaked its brand strategy for India to drive a deeper emotional connection with the consumers in the country. Launched just ahead of the festive season is the brand’s Ghar Aajao campaign.

Swedish furniture major, IKEA has tweaked its brand strategy for India to drive a deeper emotional connection with the consumers in the country. Launched just ahead of the festive season is the brand’s Ghar Aajao campaign. Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India is speaking about this campaign as well as the company’s plans for the country and how after Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, the brand’s focus is now on Delhi.

In the recently released Kantar Brandz India Top75 Valuable Brands reports, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the new number one most valuable Indian brand claiming the top spot from HDFC Bank which had held the position since the first ranking was unveiled back in 2014.

Six b2b tech brands and 11 consumer tech brands contribute 35 percent to the total value of the ranking reflecting the rise of Tech India. And six banking brands deliver 19 percent of the total value. Also notable for their performance are insurance brands which have performed well as the pandemic increased consumer focus on the protection of life and health.

Storyboard18 is in conversation with Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar and Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director, Insights Division, Kantar.

Tech brand Xiaomi is asking consumers to ‘wait, don’t buy tech yet’. Diwali is the biggest shopping season for consumers, especially for the ones looking to purchase gifts for family, friends or their own consumption. Especially with tech, big-ticket purchases happen around the auspicious occasion of Diwali. So why is Xiaomi contradicting what the industry is saying in the lead-up to the Diwali sales? Storyboard18 speaks with Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India.

The great Indian festive season is here and brands across the board, have started unleashing their mega marketing campaigns. eCommerce major Amazon is launching its biggest campaign of the year. Manish Tiwary, Country Manager and Vice President, India Consumer Business at Amazon is in conversation with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani and shared the genesis of the Amazon Silia campaign. He also shared his outlook for the festive season.

