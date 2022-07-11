Finally, the mystery of the Swiggy horseman is revealed. The ‘gallant young star’ is a 17-year-old horse couturier named Sushant. Taking to Instagram, the online food ordering and delivering platform released a ‘Letter of Declaration’ detailing the search for the mystery horseman and the identity of the ‘accidental ambassador’.

The letter, which is in a Q&A format, unearthed Sushant’s identity. The young man helps out at a stable in Mumbai and took care of dressing horses for wedding processions.

The letter reads, “He is not a Swiggy delivery executive, but a typical teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them. In this case, what he borrowed was the Swiggy delivery bag.” The horse he rode was neither Toofan nor Bijli, but Shiva. The Swiggy bag that propelled him to fame carried embroidered drapes and accessories—and not food—that would be put on horses in order to prepare them for wedding processions.

The video was shot by his friend Avi, and he along with his friend were in that car ‘that wasn’t honking at the signal, that day’. Plus, the stable was very close to where the video was shot. “So basically, they were just tired returnees from a wedding. Hope the food was good,” was the answer to the question ‘Why were they crossing the road that day?’.

Swiggy’s Rs 5,000 Swiggy money bounty was claimed by Avi and his friend. Throughout this time, Sushant was clueless of what was happening. Reason: his phone broke.

As per Swiggy’s letter, Sushant and Shiva, who posed for a photo and were pleased with the adoration showered upon them, have requested to be left alone hereafter. Towards the end, the letter also reads, “No animals were hurt during this horse-hunt. We care for all animals including most ‘social animals’ too.”

Swiggy also temporarily switched its bike icon on the app to a horse and a rider.

Director of design at Swiggy, Saptarshi Prakash took to LinkedIn on June 7 and highlighted how Swiggy made immediate use of ‘moment marketing’ around this trending topic. The post reads, “We went ahead and changed the bike icon on the track screen with a horse. If you place an order, you will get to see it live.”

Swiggy has, however, switched back to the bike now that the mystery is solved.