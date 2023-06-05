Goafest 2023: Business leaders share their plans for new digital India amid rise in AI

At Goafest 2023, Storyboard18 had an opportunity to speak with Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director at Colgate Palmolive India, Nick Law, the Global Creative Chairperson of Accenture Song and Nipun Kaushal, the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of CSR at YES Bank, who shared the insights of their plans for India in the rising era of artificial intelligence.

Goafest 2023 witnessed a gathering of influential figures from the business and brand landscape. Delshad Irani from Storyboard18 had an exclusive conversation with Nick Law, the Global Creative Chairperson of Accenture Song, a creative tech-powered organisation that achieved a remarkable revenue of $16 billion in FY22. Nick shared his insights on Accenture's plans for India, the significance of creativity, artificial intelligence, and various other topics.

Expressing his optimism, Law stated, "We are bullish on India, my personal role changed recently in the New Year to be the creative chairman, which means that I have a purview of everything creative that is happening within Song, which is the part of Accenture that has all the creative assets and the customer facing work. Given India's vital role in Accenture, it is essential for me to be here, meet the people, and understand the ongoing creative endeavors within Song."

At Goafest 2023, Storyboard18 also had the opportunity to speak with Prabha Narasimhan, who assumed the position of Managing Director at Colgate Palmolive India in 2022, following several years at HUL.

Narasimhan openly discussed various topics, including the pursuit of virality by marketers, the new bottom line for businesses, the rise of artificial intelligence, her enthusiasm for the new digital India, and her thoughts on IPL.

Another noteworthy development came from YES Bank, which unveiled its revamped brand identity. The bank's fresh identity aims to resonate with the evolving needs and aspirations of its customers, reflecting its commitment to go beyond conventional expectations and empower individuals to make the most of each day.

In alignment with this brand refresh, YES Bank launched an integrated campaign with the tagline 'Life Ko Banao Rich.' shedding light on this brand transformation, Nipun Kaushal, the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of CSR at YES Bank, joined us to provide further insights.

