After Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Dream11 has more names to add onto their list of endorsers. Dream11 has come up with a new campaign, ‘Sab khelenge’ with their new ambassadors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, the famous cast of the superhit Hindi film, 3 Idiots.

In a conversation with Storyboard18’s Tasmayee Laha Roy, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer at Dream Sports spoke about the campaign, expectations from IPL and outlook for 2023.

“While we are focused on using cricketers and cricket fans as very integral to our advertising campaigns, there is a unique marriage of cricketers and Bollywood that is happening this time. The campaign this year, in addition to the cricketers will also feature Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi,” he said.

In terms of his expectations from current season of Indian Premier League (IPL), he said, “Our expectation is that this probably will be one of the biggest IPLs that we have seen. The point about right now in terms of streaming being available on Jio Cinema versus the matches being available on Star Sports means that overall we would like to believe there is an incremental reach that happens in expanding the viewership for the tournament.”

NourishCo was formed as a joint venture (JV) between Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) and PepsiCo. TCPL bought out the later stake in the company in 2020 as it sought to widen its presence in food and beverages segment and establish its presence in more sub-segments besides tea and coffee where it holds a considerable market share.

Under this strategy, the company has been rapidly launching new products and will continue to do so. Its current portfolio includes Himalayan natural mineral water, Tata Gluco Plus, Tata Copper Plus water, Tata Fruski and Himalayan Honey and Preserves range.

Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages and asked him about the plans for summer month, new campaign for Tata Gluco Plus and their product pipeline and much more.

“Tata Gluco Plus is a brand which has got a lot of opportunities. We do very well in certain parts of the country. We are very strong, we are almost an iconic brand in south and east and we have a very small presence in the west of the country. As a business, we are seeking to create a presence for this brand across the country,” he said.

The X Index India Report 2023 by Havas Group reveals that “In India, we are in the era of hyper experience where consumers have the highest of expectations from brands across every touch point from meeting efficiency needs to creating a superior emotional experience.” this ex-index 2023 India report is the proprietary customer experience barometer by Awas CS India by specialized customer experience by Awas Creative Group India which was launched in October 2020.

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat, Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India and Tarun Jha, Chief Executive Officer of Havas Creative India shared the findings of this report.

