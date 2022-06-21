Dentsu Webchutney, VMLY&R India win Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2022

In the 2022 edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Dentsu Webchutney won a Grand Prix in Radio & Audio Lions for its ‘The Unfiltered Tour’ campaign for Vice Media. The campaign, which is the most shortlisted Indian entry (so far), also picked up two Bronze Lions and one Silver Lion too in the same category.

In a behind-the-scenes blog for Storyboard18, Dentsu Webchutney’s former CEO Gautam Reghunath described ‘The Unfiltered Tour’ as a “project of serious rigour and ambition”.

The key members who worked on the campaign had multiple secret visits to the museum and spent over 18 months to put together the campaign. And, here’s what it is all about. VICE World News and Dentsu Webchutney launched a new guided tour for visitors at the British Museum in London. Interestingly, the museum has nothing to do with the campaign directly. British Museum is home to some of the world’s most disputed artefacts. Through ‘The Unfiltered Tour’ visitors to the museum could scan these artefacts using the Instagram filters and unlock an augmented reality (AR) experience that took them back in time and visually teleported the objects back to their homeland.

It’s for the first time that visitors to the museum were able to hear the story behind each artefact in the voices of experts from the countries they were taken from and not from where it’s currently housed. A moment of guerrilla genius that gave each of them an opportunity to play ‘audio tour guide’ right under the museum’s nose, said Reghunath. Taking this further, ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ also extends into a ten-part podcast series featuring these experts, providing a broader education on the artefacts, as well as the history and ongoing impact of colonialism.

Watch all about ‘The Unfiltered Tour’ here:

The other campaign that picked a Grand Prix is VMLY&R's The Killer Pack campaign for Maxx Flash in Health & Wellness Lions. In India, garbage collection points act as major breeding grounds for diseases like dengue and malaria, while mosquito repellent coils are only used to fight mosquitoes inside homes, Maxx Flash decided to change that practice. The mosquito repellent brand introduced The Killer Pack, a 100 percent biodegradable, innovative packaging lined with 5 percent Active Probiotic Bacillus thuringiensis, which kills mosquito larvae when disposed of in garbage dumps, dustbins, and stagnant water, helping to break the vicious cycle.

Watch the brand’s case video here: