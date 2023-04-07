Coca Cola investing in key passion points for their sparkling brands

Coca-Cola has big India plans. Just a couple of months back, the soft drink major laid out it's 2023 roadmap . Storyboard18 caught up with Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola, India, and Southwest Asia who delved deeper into the plans for the summer season and the cricket market.

“Over the next, I would say two or three months are important and we are investing in our key passion points for our sparkling brands so that is going to continue. We are obviously in the IPL quite heavily partnering with Star Sports there. There is a lot of activation around our brands, both Maaza and Minute Maid Pulpy Orange. So overall, I think it's going to be important,” said Roy.

Roy talked about the new avatar for Coke Studio, Coke Studio Bharat and their plans to extend it to different languages and regions. Roy also shared his thoughts on the revival of Campa Cola.

“Coke Studio had to come back to India, I think it is one of the most powerful assets that we own worldwide. Music is one of the most important passion points in our core target segment. India has got so much music diversity across every state that you can have a Coke Studio actually in every state. So for me, it had to come back, it was a no brainer, I think we needed to identify the right way, the right model to come back,” he elaborated.

Also, Storyboard18 spoke to Josh Kallmer, Head of Global Public Policy and Government Relations at Zoom, and Iravati Damle, Head of Government Relations in India about their recent conversations with the authorities in the country and some of the best practices that could be replicated to transform India into a digitally empowered society.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video