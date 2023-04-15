homestoryboard18 NewsCanon to launch surveillance systems, broadcasting cameras, remote printing systems, says CEO

Canon to launch surveillance systems, broadcasting cameras, remote printing systems, says CEO

By Shibani Gharat  Apr 15, 2023 6:26 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Canon India has launched a new live office in Mumbai which the company claims will improve customer experience.The development comes as a part of Canon’s 2023 growth strategy which aims for transformation across domains.

storyboard18 | Apr 15, 2023 6:25 PM IST
Canon India has launched a new live office in Mumbai which the company claims will improve customer experience. The development comes as a part of Canon’s 2023 growth strategy which aims for transformation across domains.

Recommended Articles

View All

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Speaking to CNBC-TV18 the company's president and CEO Manabu Yamazaki said, "Live office is a showroom where people are working. So we have a display of our entire line-up of flagship products so that people understand what we do. Mumbai is our first launch and will be soon replicated in Kolkata and other locations."
Yamazaki added that the company is planning to get into surveillance systems, broadcasting cameras, and remote printing systems categories.
"Canon has successfully evolved into a solution-level company. So we would like to take this further by stretching our product offerings. We plan to get into surveillance systems, broadcasting cameras, remote printing systems, so those are the new categories that we are looking to introduce," Yamazaki said.
Also read: Coca Cola investing in key passion points for their sparkling brands
Also, Bala Sarda, founder of Vahdam spoke about the brand's journey so far and their plan going ahead. Vahdam is India’s leading and fastest-growing home-grown wellness brand which has marked its presence across the globe.
Moreover, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno Mobile India discussed the company’s plans for making an entry into the ultra-premium segment of smartphones with its latest offering the Phantom V Fold. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also spoke about his association with the brand Tecno.
Watch the accompanying video for more.
First Published: Apr 15, 2023 6:25 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags