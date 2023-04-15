Canon India has launched a new live office in Mumbai which the company claims will improve customer experience. The development comes as a part of Canon’s 2023 growth strategy which aims for transformation across domains.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 the company's president and CEO Manabu Yamazaki said, "Live office is a showroom where people are working. So we have a display of our entire line-up of flagship products so that people understand what we do. Mumbai is our first launch and will be soon replicated in Kolkata and other locations."
Yamazaki added that the company is planning to get into surveillance systems, broadcasting cameras, and remote printing systems categories.
"Canon has successfully evolved into a solution-level company. So we would like to take this further by stretching our product offerings. We plan to get into surveillance systems, broadcasting cameras, remote printing systems, so those are the new categories that we are looking to introduce," Yamazaki said.
