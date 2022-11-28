Bookstrapping: Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

This book is for you if you want to know the real story of Chandler, the sitcom character from Friends, who made jokes when he was uncomfortable. Our reviewer picks five things that stood out for her in actor Matthew Perry's memoir. Bookstrapping rating: 3.5.
You see a book cover with 'Chandler Bing' on it and the popular Friends tune starts humming in your head... 'coz no one told you life was gonna be this way!' No one told Matty (short for Matthew Perry) that for sure. "At 49, I was still afraid to be alone," he says in a sentence so matter-of-fact that you get sucked into the book!
Is the book tragically funny? Funnily tragic? Tough toss that one! Here are five things that stood out in the book:
I was sold on the harmless fun though! Like "I'm no Matthew McConaughey and when I take a shower, I just make sure to keep my eyes closed."
Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a columnist and bestselling biographer. She is credited with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a decadal six-nation study on how ‘culture impacts communication.’ On Twitter @OfficialReetaRG.
