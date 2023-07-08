AI is a powerful tool for marketers to understand and engage with their target audience, says expert

In a world where consumers are exposed to a multitude of touchpoints and conduct extensive research, the role of artificial intelligence in advertising cannot be understated. AI enables marketers to predict and influence consumer decisions by serving personalised messages to their target audience. Additionally, generative AI further enhances productivity and creativity, enabling marketers to optimise their campaigns and drive better results.

In today's digital age, consumers are increasingly relying on multiple touchpoints and conducting extensive research before making purchasing decisions. As a result, advertisers face a significant challenge in predicting and influencing consumer choices.

However according to Vidhya Srinivasan, VP & GM of Advertising at Google, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) provides marketers a powerful tool to better understand and engage with their target audience.

She believes AI serves as a game-changer for advertisers , empowering them to overcome the challenges of reaching consumers in a crowded digital landscape. AI algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data, providing valuable insights into consumer preferences, behaviours, and intent, thus ensuring that the right message reaches the right person at the right time.

Artificial Intelligence was also the buzz word at the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions festival. As the epicenter of global creativity, Cannes Lion had become the perfect platform to explore the immense potential of AI in shaping the future of the industry.

Srinivasan emphasised that generative AI, a subset of artificial intelligence, has the potential to revolutionise marketing practices. By leveraging generative AI models, marketers can automate repetitive tasks, freeing up time to focus on more strategic and creative aspects of their campaigns. This technology opens up new avenues for innovation and experimentation, leading to increased productivity and enhanced campaign performance.

Earlier, in an interview to Storyboard18, Philippe Krakowsky , global chief executive officer of Interpublic Group had also highlighted that AI acts as a platform that, when combined with human creativity , can unlock new value and opportunities.

Srinivasan's insights underscore that in a world where consumers are exposed to a multitude of touchpoints and conduct extensive research, the role of artificial intelligence in advertising cannot be understated. AI enables marketers to predict and influence consumer decisions by serving personalised messages to their target audience. Additionally, generative AI further enhances productivity and creativity, enabling marketers to optimise their campaigns and drive better results. As AI continues to advance, its integration into advertising practices will become increasingly vital for businesses seeking to stay competitive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Also, actress Bhumi Pednekar and Karen Thompson from MAC Cosmetics recently engaged in a conversation about the Viva Glam Charitable Initiative. This initiative aims to promote a healthy future and equal rights for everyone. As part of this campaign, MAC Cosmetics has introduced a special edition Viva Glam Bhumi Pednekar lipstick. The entire amount raised from the sales of this lipstick will be donated to local organizations that provide support to women, girls, HIV/AIDS relief efforts, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Watch video for entire conversation.