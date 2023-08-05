The rise of Connected TVs and its impact on advertising in India

Experts believe with the right strategies and improvements in infrastructure, connected TV is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of media and advertising in the nation.

The Indian audience now enjoys a plethora of entertainment options, revolutionising the way content is consumed in the country. Thanks to technology and digitisation, on-demand videos are readily available in the comfort of their homes. The combination of affordable internet and high-quality content has enticed many consumers to switch from traditional cable subscriptions to Smart Televisions or Connected TVs (CTVs). While linear TV remains prevalent, the growing buzz around Smart Televisions with OTT platforms has also made connected TV a significant platform for advertisers.

In a special edition of Storyboard18 , CNBC-TV18 interviewed industry experts to understand how connected TV is shaping the media and advertising landscape. Pranav Bakshi, Head of Video Strategy & Partnerships at Network18; Jai Lala, CEO of Zenith; Amol Dighe, CEO of Investments & New Business at Madison Media; Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India ; and Mohit Joshi, CEO of India at Havas Media Group, delved into the topic.

Shashank Srivastava highlighted that Connected TVs offer advertisers precision targeting and are a cost-effective advertising medium. With CTVs, advertisers can effectively reach their target audience and engage them with tailored messages in the right context.

“The adoption of connected TVs is going to increase in India and that is the big opportunity for advertisers. Connected TVs allow advertisers to have precision targeting and is very cost effective,” Srivastava said.

Jai Lala attributed the rise in Connected TV market to the unique content available in India. However, he also pointed out that improvements in infrastructure, such as broadband connectivity and data expenses, especially in rural areas, are crucial to sustain the momentum of Connected TVs in the country.

For more details, watch the accompanying video.