Storyboard: Twitter’s Martyn U’Ren on trends that will shape our future

Twitter India recently released the Twitter Trends India report that analyses six big trends on Twitter that will shape our future.

In an interview with Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat, Martyn U’Ren, director of market research-Asia Pacific at Twitter spoke at length about the report.

“The Twitter Trends Report is a global project. It is designed to look at one of the most important aspects of Twitter, which is the people who use it on daily basis,” said U’Ren.

Millions of conversations are happening on Twitter in India on daily basis and all of these tweets shape the world around us. Keeping your brand at the forefront of these conversations has become extremely critical.

Watch the accompanying video for more.