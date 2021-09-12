Storyboard: Thumbs Up partners with ICC T20 World Cup as non-alcoholic beverage partner

Thumbs Up has announced its partnership with ICC as an exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, after associating with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020.
After the Ronaldo fiasco at the Euro Cup, how does Coca Cola build a case for itself and what do associations with these sporting events do to its brand equity? Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing, Coca Cola India answered all these questions in a conversation with Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena. He also discussed plans for the festive season.
The partnership with ICC is an ongoing partnership. “We are one of the global partners of the ICC World Cup, so it includes everything – T20, Under19, Women’s World Cup and as a part of that as we are getting towards the second season this year in the month of October, it is a huge business opportunity for us to go and activate the ICC T20,” he said.
“As a company, we are the longest-standing partner of the Olympic games since 1928. Probably there is no other company across the world, which activates both the Olympics and the Paralympics in the scale and intensity that we do worldwide. I think we have an opportunity out here in India as we were coming out of the second wave of COVID-19 to go and leverage both the Olympics and the Paralympics. That coincided with what we were trying to do with Thumbs Up, the brand. It was an interesting fit,” he noted.
He believes it has had a very good effect both on the brand as well as on the business course.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.