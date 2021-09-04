Storyboard: Sugar Free ropes in Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Low-calorie sweetener brand Sugar Free by Zydus Wellness Ltd is launching their new campaign ‘fitness ka pehla kadam’ with actor Katrina Kaif. Storyboard caught up with Tarun Arora, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Zydus Wellness about this particular campaign and also spoke to him about their plans for the upcoming festive season and the impact of COVID-19 on the business.

“We were looking for a person who was adored by the audience and is looked upto as a person who embodies fitness, who carries the credibility of being able to stay fit in her/his profession. We looked at various celebrities and zeroed in on Katrina Kaif after looking at several people and we found her a great fit,” he said.

"Katrina Kaif carries that conviction and credibility for the consumers that will be a great fit for Sugar Free," he noted.

When asked what role Sugar Free plays in the lives of consumers during the festive season, he replied, “With a concern, with so much of cautiousness about cutting calories and the fact that sugar is not good for you, there is so much of concern that consumers have and Sugar Free has over the years, believed in reaching out to consumers for the culinary opportunities of cutting the calories without compromising on the indulgence of great sweetness that these festivals provide. So we are looking forward to participating in some of these festivals.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.