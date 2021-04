Storyboard: StreetEye a device that can help map potholes in real-time

Leo Burnett India has announced the launch of ‘StreetEye’ – a motorcycle-mounted device that can help map potholes in real-time to help save motorcyclists from accidents. StreetEye has been conceptualised, designed, and developed by Leo Burnett India, and sponsored by general insurance brand Acko.

‘StreetEye’ claims to detect submerged potholes in real-time using light-detecting stereo cameras. Storyboard spoke to Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, South Asia at Leo Burnett, and Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia at Leo Burnett to find out more and how to innovate during these tough times.

In this week’s Noticeboard NeoGrowth has launched a new campaign featuring its recently appointed brand ambassador cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. The campaign "Keeping it simple" talks about the day-to-day struggles of small businesses while scaling up and how NeoGrowth can help them overcome it.

Also, Fevicol has come up with a campaign that creatively combines its brand pitch with a public service message. The adhesive brand stuck ‘blocked’ tables and chairs to the floor so that the rule flouters didn’t get a seat and maintained a distance from one another. With rising cases in the country, this dramatic example was necessary to remind people once again about the importance of social distancing.