This pandemic is a testing time for brands, as it is the time when they can strengthen their relationship with their customers by imbibing empathy in their communication. It has, therefore, become increasingly important for brands to not just have a purpose, but to activate it as well.

To find out how exactly and effectively brands can do so, Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Scott Goodson, Founder and Chairman of StrawberryFrog.

In this hour of crisis, many popular social media influencers have come forward to lend a helping hand to the COVID-related causes. While some of them are doing it consistently and regularly, many others are doing it on and off in between their regular course and activities. Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena spoke to two popular social media influencers Chef Saransh Goila and fashion and makeup influencer Shereen Sikka on what are the kind of activities they are doing. Gharat also discusses how brands have responded to the COVID crisis and how they are engaging with their audience. She asks them whether they see a shift in the way brands communicate with their audiences.

On this week’s Noticeboard, we throw light on JK Super Cement's #HumSeHaiSuraksha campaign. The campaign aims to encourage plasma donation to help COVID-19 patients.