Storyboard: Sports is key conversation driver, says Twitter

Sports is a daily affair and at Twitter, we take pride in bringing all the real-time global highlights to our users from all over the world, Twitter said.

From Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold and Indian team’s highest ever medal haul at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to a stellar inspiring 19 medalists at Tokyo Paralympics. From Cristiano Ronaldo making his second debut as a Manchester United player to Lionel Messi leaving his boyhood club, from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to the upcoming T20 World Cup -- sports has always been a key conversation driver on Twitter.

Amrita Tripathi, Head - Content Partnerships, Twitter India and Rahul Pushkarna, Head - Content Partnerships, Twitter APAC spoke about these key inspiring conversations on Twitter and how brands and advertisers can partake in these conversations.

“Sports is one of the lifelines of Twitter. When it comes to sports, we are the world’s largest stadium. Twitter is the platform where people engage and you can see that upswell of emotions and you will really be able to interact with your fellow friends and rivals for that matter in a manner that is unlike anything else,” said Pushkar.

“For fans, Twitter is that kind of second-screen experience. They are sharing their opinions, they are talking about the best catch, the fall of the wicket and they are not afraid to share what they are feeling and going through each time. So what has been really exciting to see is that fans taking to Twitter as a virtual stadium – the last couple of years have been tough for sports fans, they have been tough for teams, they have been tough for athletes. So what Twitter offers is that interactive experience,” said Tripathi.

Watch the accompanying video for the full conversation.