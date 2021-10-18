Storyboard: 'Spark of a small idea can change world', says Toranj Mehta on Forevermark ‘Avaanti’ collection

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat; Toranj Mehta, director of marketing at Forevermark India, spoke about the launch of ‘Avaanti’ collection and the outlook for the future.

De Beers’ Forevermark has launched its festive campaign for the Forevermark

‘Avaanti’ collection. In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat, Toranj Mehta, Director of Marketing at Forevermark India, spoke about the launch of the ‘Avaanti’ collection and the outlook for the future.

This campaign is brought to life by an all-female creative team, including

award-winning director Vicky Lawton and photographer Anya Holdstock. It speaks about women’s ability to bring a change and make a lasting statement every single day.

“The name – Avaanti – is about moving forward and the whole inspiration behind this campaign is that even a spark of a small idea can create a huge wave and may change the world. So, with an all-women creative team that we had, there was a lot of discussion and understanding about the strengths the creative team would bring in,” Mehta said.

On digital business, she said, “The amount of push that we give behind digital is quite a bit. It has been progressively increasing since the time we started and the support that we have given on digital in 2020 and 2021 has gone up dramatically.”

“However, there is no taking away from the fact that traditional media or modes of communication are still very strong, but the objective is to find an optimum mix of both,” said Mehta.

