Storyboard: Looking to revamp concept of investing, says Upstox's Kavitha Subramanian

Digital stock broking firm Upstox recently announced that it was going to be the official partner of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Alongside, it has also launched new campaign ‘Start karke to dekho’ to woo the new investors to the platform.

Storyboard caught up with Kavitha Subramaniam, Co-Founder, Upstox, to find out about what is going to be their strategy around the association with IPL and also the way forward.

“Cricket is now extremely relevant and extremely engaging -- 500 million viewers across the world -- and that is what we are trying to do at Upstox. We want to hopefully revamp the format and make it more engaging, more easy, more accessible, more relevant for young Indians and hopefully you will find that investing optimally is far simpler than you thought – ‘Start karke to dekho’,” she said.