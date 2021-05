Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) has recently appointed L'Oréal India’s Managing Director Amit Jain as its Chairperson. Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena caught up with Jain to talk about the rulebook for a modern-day marketer considering things are changing.

“India is still largely an offline market but having said that, if they is one big change, it is towards digital and it is led by obviously the consumer completely reprioritising their activities in life and once they are not allowed to move out, e-Commerce has been a very big growth engine,” he said.