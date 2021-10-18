Storyboard: In conversation with Navnit Nakra on OnePlus India's festive plans

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena, Navnit Nakra, vice president, chief strategy officer and head of India sales at OnePlus India, spoke at length about what these offers are and the new campaign lineup for the festive period for OnePlus.

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena, Navnit Nakra, vice president, chief strategy officer and head of India sales at OnePlus India, spoke at length about what these offers are and the new campaign lineup for the festive period for OnePlus.

This festive season consumers are more thoughtful and less indulgent in their shopping behaviour and keeping that in mind OnePlus has carefully curated a wide set of sales offers across product categories.

"For us, the festive season has always been very important for all our Indian shoppers and community and this year it has been even more so because in a post-pandemic world consumers are more thoughtful and less indulgent in their shopping trends. Therefore, we have carefully curated a wide set of sales offers across product categories,” Nakra said.

"Our approach this festive season has been ‘SimplyDiwali Campaign’ and in this campaign, we are providing our community with best offers across a wide range of OnePlus products," he said.

For the entire interview, watch the video