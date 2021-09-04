Storyboard: In conversation with Bhumi Pednekar on her journey with MAC

MAC Cosmetics has roped in actor Bhumi Pednekar as its first brand ambassador in India. Storyboard caught up with Bhumi Pednekar and spoke to her about why it has become important especially for beauty brands to speak about diversity and inclusivity and as the world is confronted with issues like body positivity, racism and celebrating individuality, has it started reflecting on the mainstream.

“My journey with MAC has been a very long one. Though not officially, I feel like any person who is a make-up lover their journey starts with MAC,” she said.

“MAC has been the leaders in the world of beauty and makeup and makeup artistry. I love what the brand stands for which is inclusivity, equality, their morals, their ethics, the way they celebrate beauty is something that I am amazed at,” she mentioned.

