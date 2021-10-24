Storyboard | How Star’s viral 'mauka mauka' campaign tapped on Ind vs Pak cricket frenzy

There are cricket matches and there’s India vs Pakistan clash where stakes are always significantly higher and emotions run high. Star Sports viral ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign taps into this emotion of excitement and frenzy through the perspective of a young Pakistani cricket supporter who was first seen in a World Cup 2015 campaign. Now, he returns to promote the ICC T20 India vs Pakistan match.

For the record, Pakistan has never beaten India in any ICC 50-over and 20-over World Cup.

In its seventh edition, the campaign series has returned with a new TV spot featuring the Pakistani fan entering his Indian friend’s electronic store to purchase a television set for the upcoming T20 World Cup clash. His friend insists that he should consider buying two TV sets under the special ‘Buy one Break One Free Offer’ because chances are likely that India will beat Pakistan in the T20 clash and the wrath of which will borne by his TV set. The film continues with the concept of the Indian and Pakistani fans trying to get the better off each other.

The cheeky humour in the campaign has resonated with fans online with the ad garnering over 1.7 million YouTube views.

Sanjog Gupta, head-sports, Star and Disney India, says that the India-Pakistan clash is one of the biggest matchups in the world of sports. The clash at an ICC event attracts core and casual cricket fans as well as viewers who don't watch any other cricket.

“The historic on-field rivalry between both teams is unparalleled and we believe that the iconic 'Mauka Mauka' campaign captures the spirit of this rivalry, blending competitiveness, banter and sportsmanship," he adds.

The viewers were first introduced to ardent Pakistani cricket team fan who lives in Karachi in the 2015 ICC World Cup. The campaign series begins in March 1992 with a young Pakistani cricket supporter in Karachi saving up firecrackers to burst when Pakistan is about to beat India at the World Cup. He is disappointed as his team loses the match and at being unable to light the firecrackers.

The video shows him grow older over the years, still saving up the firecrackers and waiting for his mauka (chance) to burst them, while his team fails to defeat India in any of the subsequent World Cups. The video ends at the conclusion of the 2011 World Cup semi-final with the supporter, who is now married and has a child, asking his son in anguish, "Kab phodenge yaar?" (When will we burst the crackers?).

The ad returned ahead of India Pakistan game in ICC World T20 2016. In this spot​, the Pakistani fan is seen recording a video message for Shahid Afridi as he tells him how disappointed he is with Pakistan's four losses to India in the ICC World T20.

Part of cricketing folklore, 'Mauka Mauka' is a combination of cheeky humour and friendly banter, making it relatable and funny.

Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Bang In The Middle feels that the popularity of this series has to be attributed to the winning streak of India that made these ads memorable.

“…India kept winning and the hashtag was alive. There is always a downside to this, India can lose, and the jokes and memes can be on us," he says.

But there's also the challenge of keeping an ad campaign alive for as long. Has it retained its spirit and does it still have the same appeal? Gupta seems to think it has lost part of its appeal and recommends an injection of freshness in the Idea. He tells us, "This year’s ad is a bit forced and doesn’t play by gamesmanship. It started to become a bit jingoistic since last couple of years, this one follows the same template. If the series has to run, it needs a fresher take."