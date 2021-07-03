Storyboard: A sneak peek into virtual Cannes Lions 2021

This year Cannes Lion festival of creativity was a virtual event that happened after a gap of one year. Considering last year’s event was dropped owing to the pandemic, this year’s festival was huge, encompassing two years’ worth of creative work.

Santosh Padhi, Co-Founder and CCO at Taproot India and Jitender Dabas, COO of McCann Worldgroup India gave a sneak peek into the Jury room discussion that happened during this year’s Cannes Lion and key takeaways from the big winners at this year’s Cannes.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.