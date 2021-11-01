Introducing Storyboard18 —the beginning of a new journey

In May 2001, Storyboard was launched as a show on CNBC-TV18 to cover the important brand transformations, fundamental changes in the media space and big events in the advertising and marketing industry. It has stayed true to its promise of being a chronicle of the business of brands and the people that build them.

Storyboard too has evolved during that time from a platform that reported on brands to becoming a brand that has set the benchmark for coverage of the advertising and marketing industry.

Our endeavour now is to take Storyboard to new heights and expand what we have to offer you, our viewers, readers and listeners, across the vast breadth of the Network18 Group.

We kick off this journey with a refreshed identity that reflects our new ambitions. And so, we're delighted to present to you ‘Storyboard18’.

At Storyboard18, we will continue to be a chronicle and a champion of a growing and fast-evolving industry. We will also be a voice of change, by pushing harder to nudge the conversation in the right direction and asking the right questions to get to the crux of every matter.

Our goal as always will be to bring you the stories that matter. We will celebrate the big ideas, breakthrough insights and the brightest people driving brands and businesses forward. You’ll see us amplifying the unheard voices that get lost in trending hashtags. You can count on us to bring you the inside story, the behind-the-scenes story, and the whole story. We will endeavour to bring back fun and creativity in how we tell those stories. Storyboard18 will connect the dots to give you the big picture without losing any of the nuances.

Hopefully, at the end of the day, Storyboard18 will be the place where it all begins for brands and their makers.

To celebrate this new beginning, we have lined up insight-packed stories and a series spotlighting legacy and modern marketers building enduring and legendary brands and businesses out of India. We hope you enjoy our stories and that they enlighten and spark new thoughts and ideas that help you do your job better.

We too are on a journey of learning and growing, and a work in progress. So join us as we build Storyboard18 in front of you as we embark on the next leg of our brand journey.

Write to us with tips, story ideas, bouquets and brickbats

Wish us well.

Thank you for reading this.

Delshad Irani, Editor, Storyboard18