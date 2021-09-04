India one of the largest video markets, ads on reels receive very well, says Facebook India

Storybook spoke with Arun Srinivas, Director of Global Business Group at Facebook India about how have advertisers responded to ad on reels and what are the current trends on Instagram.

There has been an increasing trend on Instagram where businesses are engaging with creators to drive impact. Keeping this in mind, Instagram recently launched ad reels.

So, how have brands responded to ad reels, what are the key trends on Instagram and what are the tools that brands can use to drive growth on this platform? Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena spoke with Arun Srinivas, Director of Global Business Group at Facebook India

“India is one of the largest video markets. It is also providing to be one of the largest short-form video markets and we will stay very close to consumer trends and see what we can do to make sure that the product works for the consumers,” he said.

“Ads on reels was launched a couple of months ago. We have seen early traction with certain companies starting to adopt this. I am sure many other companies will start leveraging this platform well ahead of the festive season,” he shared.

Instagram is a unique platform, which brings brands, creators, celebrities and communities and individuals together.

“Instagram is one of the platforms where most netizens discover a new brand,” he said.

“It is a platform of multiple surfaces where we have many surfaces with an Instagram like feeds, stories, Live, IGTV and now reels as well which helps brands meet their objectives,” he said.

“You can drive full-funnel solution on Instagram. The full-funnel is across the funnel of awareness, consideration and purchase, brands can leverage each of these surfaces. So you drive a lot of brand awareness of discovery at the top of the funnel,” he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.