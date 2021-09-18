Expect acquisitions in media and creative space in next 1 year: Havas Group India

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India said, "Keeping the market sentimentality and if you keep looking around the entire environment, bullish is a good word for this festive season."

Till 2019, Havas Group had three agencies under its umbrella. Two years back, it started its journey of acquisition and as of 2021, it now has 10 agencies under its belt. Last year, despite being a tough year, Havas showed unprecedented growth.

In an interview with Storyboard's Ankita Saxena, Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India said, "We are very aggressive in the acquisition space in the country. We are very confident about the kind of spaces and the expertise that we are looking a. We are very clear that India continues to be a market where a lot of acquisitions will happen both in the media and creative space. Very soon you will be hearing about some of our conversations, maybe over the next 6 months to a year. But I am confident that some of these conversations that we are having with various companies will give results in the next few months."

He remains bullish on the upcoming festive season.

"Keeping the market sentimentality and if you keep looking around the entire environment, I think bullish is a good word for this festive season. Overall, while there is a bit of cautious optimism, there is a lot of transformation happening in the market. Marketers have become more resilient about how things have shaped up over the last few months. So there is a bit more buoyancy, momentum even if there are some conversations of a third wave," he said.

