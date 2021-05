With the dire second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, empathy and positivity are the two operative keywords that are also the need of the hour. Employee morale has never been more fragile. Keeping this in mind, many corporates and start-ups are stepping up and putting forward many initiatives for employee welfare to ensure a healthier and positive working space.

In a special segment Heart of Business, Storyboard caught up with Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network, India on the kind of initiatives taken up by the group and the impact of this second wave on the business.

“We are in people’s business and our only asset is our people. The current pandemic has impacted everyone across and that has to have a huge toll. So at present, the more need is of empathy than anything else,” he said.

“We are looking at this in three ways – from a mental awareness perspective, we are taking multiple steps. For the current month, we are giving a four-day week. We are providing pandemic leaves for vaccinated,” he added.