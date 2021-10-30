Amul turns 75: Experts discuss how they kept one of India’s favourite brand alive

Talking about the Amul girl mascot, Rahul daCunha said animation mascots are great because they don't have an age, they are timeless and they can be anything you want.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) that owns the brand Amul celebrates its 75 years this year. Founded in 1946, Amul has over the years been a staple in almost every Indian home.

Starting as a small cooperative union in 1946, the Gujarat-based milk major clocked a turnover of Rs 53,000 crores in 2020-21.

Its growth has also come through a strong marketing strategy with the help of long-standing agency partners by its side. To discuss one of India’s favourite brand, CNBC-TV18’s Storyboard team caught up with Dr RS Sodhi, the managing director, GCMMF, Amul’s agency partners Nitin Karkare, vice chairman FCB-Ulka, Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Media Brands, India, and Rahul daCunha, dacunha communications.

Amul brand

Amul started 75 years back. In the 1950s, when Dr. Verghese Kurien wanted to launch ghee and butter, there were only English brands in the Indian market. That time a chemist suggested to him Amul , which means priceless, said Sodhi.

Over a period of time, Amul became a brand not only of GCMMF but the one owned by every Indian, every farmer, and every consumer. The affinity people have towards the brand is because when they buy Amul products, they feel they are buying their own product. It’s is because of the love and delivery that Amul has delivered over the last 75 years, he said.

How daCunha Communications kept the Amul brand alive

Rahul daCunha said the challenge has been an incredible one because the gift that his father created (the blue-haired polka-dot dressed Amul girl) was what he made into a mascot. “Animation mascots are great because they don't have an age, they are timeless and they can be anything you want. So 56 years later, she is somebody who remains timeless because she is timeless. And also I think she flexes her muscles and her brains and her conscience every single day, with India changing the way does,” he added.

For the entire interesting conversation, watch the accompanying video